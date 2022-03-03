Crash leads to driver dead after hitting a light pole

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police responded to a person dead after a fatal car crash Thursday evening in Collinsville.

Reports said Jason Mayes, 41, was traveling northbound on I-55 at milepost 20 when he supposedly drove off the roadway and hit a light pole. The car rolled multiple times, and Mayes died.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.