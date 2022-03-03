Advertisement

Crash leads to driver dead after hitting a light pole

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police responded to a person dead after a fatal car crash Thursday evening in Collinsville.

Reports said Jason Mayes, 41, was traveling northbound on I-55 at milepost 20 when he supposedly drove off the roadway and hit a light pole. The car rolled multiple times, and Mayes died.

The investigation is still ongoing.

