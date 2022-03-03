CITY SC signs Joao Klauss to a three-and-a-half year deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC signed their first-ever designated player to the roster.

Joao Klauss signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with an additional option year. He will join the team in July 2022.

Klauss is currently on loan at Sint-Truidense V.V in Belgium from the German Bundesliga club, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. He recorded 10 first-team appearances for them before spending his career on loan.

This has been the third signing of CITY SC after recruiting Selmir Pidro and Tomas Ostrak.

