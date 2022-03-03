Advertisement

CITY SC signs Joao Klauss to a three-and-a-half year deal

Rosenborg's Birger Meling, left, challenges for the ball with LASK's Joao Klauss, during the...
Rosenborg's Birger Meling, left, challenges for the ball with LASK's Joao Klauss, during the Europa League Group D soccer match between LASK and Rosenborg BK at the Linz Stadium in Linz, Austria, Thursday, Sept .19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)(Ronald Zak | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC signed their first-ever designated player to the roster.

Joao Klauss signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with an additional option year. He will join the team in July 2022.

Klauss is currently on loan at Sint-Truidense V.V in Belgium from the German Bundesliga club, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. He recorded 10 first-team appearances for them before spending his career on loan.

This has been the third signing of CITY SC after recruiting Selmir Pidro and Tomas Ostrak.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Director for the Centers for Disease Control spent Thursday in St. Louis, visiting with...
CDC Director visits St. Louis, speaks with News 4
Wagner among group of bipartisan lawmakers traveling to Ukrainian border
Wagner among group of bipartisan lawmakers traveling to Ukrainian border
Even though the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is of a different design than Chernobyl and is...
EXPLAINER: The danger of Russia’s strike on a nuclear plant
Three Hazelwood bus drivers are being told they owe the state thousands after they were...
Local bus drivers seek help as the state comes after them after it wrongfully paid them unemployment money
Funding has been approved to fix a dangerous stretch of I-70.
Funding approved to fix dangerous curve on I-70 in Wentzville