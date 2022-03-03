Advertisement

CDC Director visit Washington University

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be focused on St. Louis Thursday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was focused on St. Louis Thursday.

Director Rochelle Walensky has changed some key pandemic policies in the last week will speak directly to people in our community. Walensky had a virtual chat with faculty, staff, and students at the Washington University School of Medicine. She graduated from the university in 1991 after earning a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry.

Following that conversation, she met with St. Louis City and St. Louis County health officials before touring a federally qualified health center that has been a site for COVID testing and vaccinations.

Less than 24 hours ago, Walensky was part of the white house response team briefing. She mentioned that the CDC is working on transforming individual COVID-19 surveillance systems at the city and county levels into a national system so that may be a topic of conversation.

In the last week, the CDC updated its guidance for masks based on community levels of coronavirus. Currently, the region is seeing medium or low levels.

St. Louis County and Illinois dropped their mask mandates on Monday and St. Louis city plans to let its mask mandate expire on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mask mandate ends in St. Louis city.
St. Louis City mask mandate to end Sunday
COVID-19 restrictions across the st. Louis area, as well and the country, continue to drop.
Federal team assisting local hospital during pandemic departs Wednesday
CDC Director to speak at WashU, meet local health experts
CDC director to discuss COVID-19 pandemic at WashU
A cross-country trucker protest rolled through the St. Louis metro Tuesday as dozens of...
Local first responders on the clock when they attended protest calling for end to COVID mandates