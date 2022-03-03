CDC Director visit Washington University

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was focused on St. Louis Thursday.

Director Rochelle Walensky has changed some key pandemic policies in the last week will speak directly to people in our community. Walensky had a virtual chat with faculty, staff, and students at the Washington University School of Medicine. She graduated from the university in 1991 after earning a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry.

Following that conversation, she met with St. Louis City and St. Louis County health officials before touring a federally qualified health center that has been a site for COVID testing and vaccinations.

Less than 24 hours ago, Walensky was part of the white house response team briefing. She mentioned that the CDC is working on transforming individual COVID-19 surveillance systems at the city and county levels into a national system so that may be a topic of conversation.

In the last week, the CDC updated its guidance for masks based on community levels of coronavirus. Currently, the region is seeing medium or low levels.

St. Louis County and Illinois dropped their mask mandates on Monday and St. Louis city plans to let its mask mandate expire on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.