Arch Madness: Here’s what fans need to know before heading to the tournament

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Arch Madness is now underway!

Thousands of fans will head to the Enterprise Center for the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament. The tournament begins Thursday at 6 p.m. and will conclude Sunday. The St. Louis sports commission said this tournament typically brings in about 40,000 people for the entire four-day event. With those large crowd predictions, fans should be aware of changes surrounding pandemic policies.

If your attending here’s what you need to know:

Proof vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required Bring your mask! St. Louis City is still under a mask mandate that doesn’t expire until Sunday.

