Arch Madness: Here’s what fans need to know before heading to the tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Arch Madness is now underway!
Thousands of fans will head to the Enterprise Center for the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament. The tournament begins Thursday at 6 p.m. and will conclude Sunday. The St. Louis sports commission said this tournament typically brings in about 40,000 people for the entire four-day event. With those large crowd predictions, fans should be aware of changes surrounding pandemic policies.
If your attending here’s what you need to know:
- Proof vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required
- Bring your mask! St. Louis City is still under a mask mandate that doesn’t expire until Sunday.
