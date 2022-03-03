Advertisement

Ahead of spring break, travel agents help navigate changing restrictions

At Altair Travel and Cruises in Brentwood, they are busy booking spring break travel as more and more people are ready for vacation.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRENTWOOD (KMOV) -- At Altair Travel and Cruises in Brentwood, they are busy booking spring break travel as more and more people are ready for vacation. As cases continue to drop, so do restrictions and requirements. Travel agents can be especially helpful navigating the changing protocols.

“It changes every day,  I say one place today and tomorrow it could be totally different,” said Haylye Markway with Altair Travel.

Just this week Hawaii announced they will end quarantine restrictions for domestic travelers. Italy and France are both dropping testing requirements. But popular spring break spot Jamaica still requires a negative test.

But tests are much easier to get. At Total Access Urgent Care locations they’ve seen a dramatic drop in demand.

“We were doing about 1,200 a day, now were down to about 500, which is still a lot,” said Dr. Troy Dinkel.

Dr. Dinkel says many are travelers. They also still provide non-symptomatic testing at several locations.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

