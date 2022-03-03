4Warn Forecast: A Chilly Night, Then Warming Up Again

Weather Discussion: After a chilly night with near normal lows in the 30s, we will see temperatures rebound for Friday. Saturday will be especially mild and quite windy, good kite flying weather with gusts to 35 mph. Expect some rain and storms over the weekend in 2 main waves, but let me stress that there will be a LOT of dry time and the weekend is by no means a wash out. The first wave is Saturday evening and night with a brief but possibly heavy shower or storm. The second wave is Sunday evening and night with more widespread and heavier rain. Some spots could get 1″ or more from Sunday night’s rainfall.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.