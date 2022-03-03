Advertisement

1 injured, 1 dead after car crash in Farmington

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST
FARMINGTON, Mo (KMOV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on US-67 Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a 2004 Monte Carlo was traveling eastbound on Hildebrecht Road when it was t-boned on the left side by a 2018 Dodge pickup truck traveling southbound.

The two people inside the Monte Carlo were transported to different hospitals. The passenger suffered serious injuries, and the driver, Keith Smith, died, according to officials.

