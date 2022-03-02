4Warn Forecast: Cool Down Arrives Thursday

Weather Discussion: We did it! We broke the record high on Wednesday of 79 from 1992. Highs reached into the low 80s for the first time since late October. Now we turn much cooler for Thursday, so break the jackets out again. Highs will be about 30° colder Thursday with a high around 54°. That’s actually still slightly above normal. It will warm again Friday into the weekend, but comes with chances for rain and storms. Saturday evening has a 30% chance for now, some forecasts keep it dry while others have a quick shower or storm. Sunday evening is when widespread rain hits and could be heavy. Rainfall from Sunday evening to Monday morning could eclipse 1″. Some strong storms are possible, but for now that looks to be mainly in Southeastern Missouri and Southern Illinois.

