Surprise Squad: Power of positivity helps family survive

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Imagine spending every day sitting at the bedside of your young child.

Meanwhile, your husband is several miles away working so his family can financially survive.

So what’s the secret to their happy family?

As Matt Chambers and the KMOV Surprise Squad learned it’s the power of positivity.

For more on how to help Nolan, click here.

