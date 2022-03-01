State, local education leaders create new initiatives to increase Missouri teacher hiring and retention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The demand for more qualified teachers in Missouri is becoming an increasingly urgent issue for both state and local education leaders.

“We have 111 vacancies today for teachers in St. Louis public schools,” said George Sells, Director of Communications with St. Louis Public Schools. “About five percent of our teacher jobs are open right now, and that’s about the state average, almost on the head. And so, it shows how many vacancies there are out there, and we’re trying everything we can think of.”

Sells says the St. Louis Public Schools District has been working hard to make their district more desirable for existing and future educators.

“We have given out four pay raises in the last three years to our teachers, including one that is coming up this July,” he said. “And at the end of the day, that’s really everybody is trying to do is stay competitive with one another.”

Now, the district is taking on a new approach later this month, investing money into an ad campaign to garner more interest in available teaching roles.

“You’re going to see billboards. You’re going to hear commercials on the radio, you’re going to see stuff online, that sort of thing,” said Sells. “Trying to get people’s attention [and] maybe make someone think of SLPS that have never thought of it before.”

“Over the last decade, we’ve seen a 25 percent decrease in those individuals enrolling in educator preparation programs, so people studying to be teachers, has dropped by 25 percent in the last decade,” said Mallory McGowin, Chief Communications Officer with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). “Then, we’re seeing that by the 5th year of teaching, over half of those new teachers leave the profession.

In the efforts to address teacher shortages statewide, the state board of education just voted this month to create a blue ribbon commission to come up with solutions.

“So this will be a minimum of 17 members with a lot of those individuals coming from the business community,” said McGowin. “Business leaders, civic leaders [all] coming together to learn more about teacher recruitment and retention issues.”

McGowin says one of the issues the commission will work to address is increasing teacher pay.

Right now, Missouri is ranked 50th in the nation for its average starting teacher salary at just under $33,000 dollars.

“State law dictates that minimum teacher salary at 25,000 dollars. That does not mean that that’s what every starting teacher makes in Missouri,” said McGowin. “I can tell you that all eight of our border states have moved on that number, and it is incredibly easy for educators in Missouri [to] drive across the border and teach in another state and earn a higher salary.”

A number of St. Louis Metro school districts have stayed competitive with the average salary. St. Louis Public Schools offers a starting salary of $42,000 dollars. Fort Zumwalt School District tells News 4 their starting salary is $41,000 dollars.

“The Governor’s budget recommendation recommends increasing that minimum starting teacher salary to 38,000 dollars. There’s a lot of discussion that’s being had right now about teacher pay. And we are so grateful,” said McGowin. “But it is also important to have the conversations about those other pieces: support, [and] respect for the profession.”

The state board of education’s new commission will also look at other ways to attract new and existing educators.

“Studying alternatives to traditional salary schedules, such as incentive pay, pay for performance. They may also even look at health benefit design and differential pay based on subject area and geography to address those hard to staff content areas and hard to staff places in our states,” said McGowin. “This is not just about getting a warm body in front of a classroom. We want someone who is passionate, and who is bringing a skillset to this classroom that our students deserve.”

Some districts across the state, like Crystal City School District have tried attracting more teacher applications in other ways beyond salary. Before the pandemic, the district switched to a four-day school schedule, which dozens of districts statewide have done in the last year alone.

“We’re a small school in a county of larger schools around us, so we just wanted to make it a little bit more unique,” said Matt Holdinghausen, Superintendent for Crystal City School District. “I think there are positives and negatives to any decision that you make when it comes to your calendar. But our four-day calendar, I think it has worked for what we wanted it to. I think that we keep our staff.”

Members of the board of education’s blue-ribbon committee will be picked in the spring and meet in June. The goal is for the commission to bring forth action steps and recommendations on retaining educators to DESE by October 2022.

