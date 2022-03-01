St. Louis dealership donates car to Afghan sisters, mother who escaped Taliban

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis car dealership is helping a family of Afghan refugees who fled their home country last August.

Fatima and Zahra Nazari, along with their mother, escaped Afghanistan as the Taliban began closing in on their village. A St. Charles man, who Zahra had met in 2019 at their local market, was able to help secure visas for the women.

“I was in town a few days early for a marathon and adjusting to the altitude when we went into the market,” Andy Bass said. “Zahra was a great saleswoman and we kept in touch periodically through Facebook.”

The women temporarily lived with Bass earlier this year before securing an apartment of their own. Last week, News 4 followed up with the women who are now working at Schnucks.

Monday, the girls were surprised with a car, courtesy of Kurt Mungenast and his team at Mungenast St. Louis Acura. While they don’t have their driver’s licenses yet, they’re eager to get behind the wheel.

Zahra, 18, said she learned English through a dictionary app on her phone. In doing so, she was able to communicate with Bass as conditions began deteriorating in her home country last summer. After spending 10 days at the Kabul Airport, the three women made it on a flight to the U.S.

After several months in a refugee camp, they lived with Bass in St. Charles for a few months before beginning their new lives in America.

