St. Louis County ends mask mandate, St. Louis City expected to follow

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced an end to the mask mandate in the county at a press conference Monday morning. But he continues to strongly recommend that people wear a mask in public.

“Thirty minutes ago, St. Louis County’s mask mandate was officially lifted, after being in place for nearly 2 months,” said Page.

On Friday, the CDC released a new color-coded map that shows the COVID level for every county in the country. All counties in the St. Louis metro area show either a low level or a medium level of COVID cases, which, makes them eligible to lift mask mandates. Shoppers at the Schnucks store on Clayton Road in Richmond Heights welcomed the news.

Natalie Hoffman told News 4, “I’m glad, I’m ready, it’s time.”

A surprising number of shoppers continued to wear a mask despite the lack of a requirement.

“I still wear it just in case. I don’t take no chances,” said Darrell Lang.

A mask mandate in the City of St. Louis is set to expire on Saturday, March 6. During a Board of Aldermen committee meeting, St. Louis Health Department Director Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis said the city would follow the same path as the county and allow its mask mandate to expire.

Corey Moszer said he was glad to hear the mask mandate in St. Louis would end soon.

“I’m pretty excited about it and I think people are going to approach it responsibly,” he said.

But Amy Mao credited masks with helping her avoid getting colds, the flu and COVID over the last two years. And she said she doesn’t want to give up on the protection.

“I still would want to wear a mask to protect myself,” she said.

Without mandates, businesses will no longer have the burden of enforcing masking rules. But Mari Beth McAnany at City Park Grill in the Tower Grove South neighborhood said people made up their minds about whether they feel safe or not when they go out and she said she doesn’t think lifting the city’s mandate will have much of an impact on the number of customers.

“People are already over the mask mandates as a whole,” she said.

