Some Metro East school districts maintain mask mandates despite court ruling against them

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) - Heather Johnson was feeling relieved for her three children in the Edwardsville School District, with today being first day since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic where they could attend school without wearing a mask.

“I got to take them to school with their big, smiling faces as they walked in without masks,” said Johnson. “It almost brought tears to my eyes, because this is what these kids need.”

Johnson is among a list of parents who were plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against over 150 Illinois school mask mandates. Those mandates were enforced by school districts in accordance with Illinois Governor J.B. Prizker’s statewide mask mandate. On Friday, a Sangamon County Circuit Court decided to issue a temporary restraining order on school mask mandates in the state.

“We felt like this was a big win,” said Johnson.

However, not all Metro East parents were celebrating the outcome of the lawsuit. Both Edwardsville and Collinsville School Districts are among a number of districts still choosing to enforce masking for a majority of its students and staff.

“We spoke to our legal counsel and got their advice, and in their opinion, the temporary restraining order only applied to the five families named as plaintiffs,” said Mark Bradley Skertich, Superintendent of the Collinsville School District.

“There were actually four rulings that were issued. The first two had been filed by Mr. DeVore requesting that the court grant class certification, and those were denied by the judge. So, that’s an important one because, for District 7, our attorney has indicated [that] it’s only applicable to plaintiffs involved in the court case,” said Patrick Shelton, Edwardsville School District Superintendent.

Both superintendents tell News 4 they will continue to require masks of everyone else inside school buildings until an appeals decision tells the districts otherwise.

“We don’t want to be stuck in the middle of the mask situation. Unfortunately, we are, and public schools weren’t set for that. But what we’re trying to do is make each day as normal as possible while we navigate through the latter parts a pandemic,” said Skertich.

“We know an appeal is going to be filed, and we know this is probably going to go back and forth over the next couple of weeks. We felt like providing a consistent approach for our students was important,” said Shelton.

Johnson argues these districts are going against the ruling and not giving more families like her the choice to mask up.

“It says that the emergency orders are void and our school district still thinks they’re above the law and they don’t have to follow the law,” said Johnson. “My children are super excited, and they just want their friends to be able to have the same liberties as they do.”

“Regardless of what happens, there’s going to be a difference of opinions, and if you find six law firms across the state, you’re going to find six different opinions,” said Skertich.

Both districts say despite continuing to enforce a mask mandate, a small number of students still tried to go to classes today without masks.

“15 to 20 at our high school and that’s the largest group out of the district,” said Shelton. “We haven’t disciplined anybody. What we’ve said is if you don’t want to wear a mask or you refuse to wear a mask, we’re not going to let you go to the classroom, because we do want our classrooms to be masked. So, we’ve provided a space in each school, typically the library, for students to be if they decide they don’t want to wear a mask.”

Skertich said the number of students who did not follow the mask mandate in Collinsville schools was in the single digits.

“We have not disciplined a child for not wearing a mask. We’ve had…quite frankly some parents come and pick up their children…absolutely, but there was no discipline,” said Skertich.

Johnson worries both district’s response to the court ruling alienates her children for now having the option to wear a mask when other students cannot do the same.

The Illinois Attorney General has already appealed the circuit court’s ruling against mask mandates. Both Collinsville and Edwardsville school districts say they will follow whatever the outcome of that appeal is.

