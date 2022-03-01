Subcontractor fired after house explosion in O’Fallon, Mo

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) -First responders rushed to an O’Fallon, Missouri neighborhood after a house explosion Tuesday.

The incident happened before noon on Millers Ct. Neighbors told News 4 a company was installing lines when they struck a gas line. Moments later, the home exploded. Debris from the explosion landed on the neighbor’s roof and their back windows were blown out.

Nobody was home at the time but nearby residents were prompted to evacuate. There were no injuries reported, according to St. Charles County Ambulance District. Gateway Fiber, the company installing the lines, released a statement Wednesday, saying, in part:

“A preliminary assessment has found that while drilling for a new underground fiber line at a residential home, a subcontractor working on one of our job sites, inadvertently struck a natural gas line,” Gateway Fiber President Heath Sellenriek said in the statement. “The subcontractor immediately stopped their work and contacted Spire Energy which arrived quickly and evacuated the home. During Spire’s attempt to repair the natural gas line, an explosion occurred which affected the entire home and at least one nearby structure. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

The subcontractor was that hit the gas line was fired. Sellenriek said in the statement the company is cooperating with local authorities and “focusing on how we can help the affected families and community.”

A neighbor sent me this video of a house explosion in O’Fallon this morning. They tell me a crew in the neighborhood hit a gas line, prompting the fire department to ask people to evacuate shortly before the explosion. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/VdB6oHE9vW — Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) March 1, 2022

