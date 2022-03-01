‘It can be something great’: The push to revitalize a Kinloch staple has residents feeling hopeful

“It was a very family-oriented community,” Chief Stewart said. “Everybody knew everybody even if you weren’t related by blood, you were related because you were neighbors.”

More than 70 years after Kinloch was incorporated as the first African American city in Missouri, it has largely become an eyesore. Chief Stewart no longer lives in Kinloch, but he gives back to the city he loves through the fire department.

Just 288 people live there now, and in recent years Kinloch’s name has become synonymous with blight. With streets piled with mattresses, tires and debris – parts of the city are a dumping ground for those not calling this place home.

“It kind of angers me, and you kind of scratch your head and makes you wonder what more can we do,” Stewart said.

The town’s history and its troubles have touched others, like filmmaker Alana Woodson. Her father grew up in Kinloch.

“He loved that place,” she said. “He loved growing up in that area, he loved talking about the mom-and-pop shops he would go to, and the ladies of the church.”

That’s part of what inspired Woodson to make “The Kinloch Doc”, a documentary about Missouri’s first Black city. It chronicles the good, the bad, and the collapse of the community.

“I learned my grandfather migrated up from Covington, Tennessee,” Woodson said. “Kinloch being one of the few places where black people could live.”

In 1948, Kinloch became the first African American community incorporated in Missouri. The majority of Blacks arrived in the suburb in the 1920′s. The East St. Louis race riots in 1917 drove Blacks to the area – as well as the Great Migration from the South.

Notable figures grew up there, including actress Jennifer Lewis, California US representative Maxine Waters, and comedian Dick Gregory.

One reason for Kinloch’s decline actually came from its neighbor – St. Louis Lambert International Airport. In the 1980′s, Lambert International Airport started buying property in Kinloch to expand the airport and reduce the impacts of aircraft noise in the community.

The buyouts removed hundreds of Kinloch’s homes, reducing its land size. In 2020, the population numbers dropped to 263.

“When you start taking people away from communities and closing schools and shutting down different things, the community kind of dissipates,” Chief Stewart said.

Now, much of that bought-out land is filled with illegal dumping.

“A lot of streets don’t have street signs,” Woodson said. “Things just kind of took a very bad turn.”

But Woodson and Stewart believe renovating Kinloch Park – a centerpiece of the community – could brighten things.

“Kinloch County Park, to me, pretty much was the city square, the town square where everything happened,” Stewart said.

Fixing this one-time hub is what St. Louis County Parks Director Tom Ott is aiming for.

“Renovating the park can really be a catalyst to help the neighborhood as well,” Ott said.

The county applied for $750,000 in federal grants. They plan to match a portion of the money to help renovate Kinloch Park.

“There’s a lot of interest in seeing this done,” Ott said.

Missouri State Representative Raychel Proudie Represents Kinloch and has long called for a change in the city.

“The community worked really hard, especially the past three years to bring much-needed attention to the decades-long plight of Kinloch,” Proudie said. “My constituents and I are grateful the county executive and county council has taken tangible steps to join us as we continue trying to remedy long-standing issues in the city.”

Securing the funding would pay for a new playground, a baseball diamond, a walking trail, and more. It’s a transformation Woodson feels is long overdue.

“It deserves that,” Woodson said. “If the intent is to redo this facility so people can come back into that place, I think that fosters and cultivates the energy to bring people back into the city.”

Chief Stewart – whose determination to protect and save Kinloch remains steadfast –believes the city can rise again.

“It was a thriving community, Stewart said. “It will never be what is was, but it can be something great.”

