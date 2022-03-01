Fire crews battle large South City house fire
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters in St. Louis City battled a large house fire early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Bingham near Morganford and Chippewa in south St. Louis. Firefighters were forced from the building because the flames grew so intense.
The fire department tells News 4 the fire may have been fueled by natural gas. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
