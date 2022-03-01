Advertisement

Fire crews battle large South City house fire

The fire department believes the fire may have been fueled by natural gas
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters in St. Louis City battled a large house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Bingham near Morganford and Chippewa in south St. Louis. Firefighters were forced from the building because the flames grew so intense.

The fire department tells News 4 the fire may have been fueled by natural gas. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Price of beef rising
Small businesses grapple with rising meat, dairy prices
Xaiver Ensor
Missing fourth-grader from North County school found safe
Residents in East St. Louis say they were not told about a plan for a solar farm in their city...
East St. Louis residents frustrated with lack of transparency with incoming solar plant
Yuriy Safronov
Ballwin man recounts departure from Ukraine after Russian invasion
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Lawsuit: Texas investigating parents of transgender youth