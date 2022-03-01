Download our new, updated app!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - KMOV has launched a new and improved mobile app for iOS and Android users. The new app provides enhanced weather and traffic features.

Visit your app store to download the latest version of the free KMOV news app. That will ensure you have the latest news, weather, and exclusive stories whenever you need them, wherever you are. You can get the new app by searching for KMOV in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click the News 4 icon and select “update”.

Enhanced App Features

Breaking news updates & livestreams

Livestreaming of your favorite newscasts

Watch replays of the most recent newscasts

Customizable weather locations

Enhanced traffic map

Latest News Headlines

News 4′s Investigates

Podcasts

News 4 Great Day

And much, much more.

Don’t miss out on the latest from KMOV.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.