4Warn Forecast: Spring Feel, Near The Record For Wednesday

Weather Discussion: What a reversal from last week’s snow and sleet! March kicks off with 70s and it will be near the record for Wednesday. However, at night the temperatures do chill quickly, so it’s a cool start Wednesday around sunrise, but then warming rapidly. Our high is expected to hit 79° Wednesday which would tie the record from 1992. A dry cold front does slide south Wednesday night, which will bring cooler 50s back for Thursday. The weekend looks active, especially Sunday afternoon to evening as a line of thunderstorms develops. Check back for updates as we pin down the details and exact timing on weekend rain and storms.

Wednesday: Low 39, High 79. Sunny. Temperatures may either tie or break the record of 79° set back in 1992.

Thursday: Low 41, High 56. A dry cold front moves through and drops temperatures closer to the seasonal average.

Friday: Low 39, High 64. Partly cloudy

Saturday: Low 52, High 74. 50% chance of afternoon or evening showers & storms.

Sunday: Low 52, High 68. 70% showers and storms. A few stronger storms are possible during the evening and night.

Monday: Low 43, High 50. 20% chance of morning rain.

