4 at large following car break-ins, police chase in Sunset Hills

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in Sunset Hills are searching for several men who were spotted breaking into cars at a hotel late Sunday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the La Quinta Inn on South Kirkwood for a report of people breaking into cars. When they got there, four men jumped into a silver Toyota with no plates and sped off down eastbound Interstate 44 from Grand to Sidney where they crashed.

After the crash, all four men escaped. One of the men fired a shot under the car. Police said an AR pistol with a full 40 round magazine, a handgun, spent shell casing, raw fentanyl, marijuana and several stolen items were seized.

“The concern for the sunset police department is, is the increase in violence that goes along with car thefts,” said Sgt. Jeffery Senior, with Sunset Hills PD. “You know it isn’t kids stealing change anymore. If they get interrupted or if they’re confronted, they’re firing rounds at victims, at unsuspecting persons who let their dog out in the middle of the night or come out to get in their car, or hear their car alarm. And this goes from a very minor crime to a very major incident.”

While there is no immediate threat to the public, it is in situations like this police wonder if they have more firearms somewhere else.

“If they don’t, they’ll find a way to get more,” said Senior. “I think the concern is that people are going to continue to commit this kind of crime, and that’s the concern the Sunset Hills police department has is that innocent people will be hurt while catching the people in the commission of this crime.”

