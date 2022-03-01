MonthCharityAccuracyDonation
Jan ‘20Do the Right Thing91%$1,150
Feb ‘20Ability95%$1,100
March ‘20Annie’s Hope71%$850
April ‘20Alive, Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments73%$900
May ‘20All Nanna’s Kids Closet86%$1,050
June ‘20Gateway Tykes of Trykes86%$1,000
July ‘20National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis87%$1,100
August ‘20Atlas Youth Outreach100%$1,100
September ‘20Pooper Troopers100%$1,100
October ‘20St. Louis B-Works96%$1,200
November ‘20Marygrove85%$950
December ‘20Our Lady’s Inn75%$1,000
January ‘21Books for STL Kids95%$1,150
Feb ‘21St. Louis Children’s Choirs85%$950
March ‘21Illinois Center for Autism86%$1,050
April ‘21Gateway 18095%$1,150
May ‘21Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services100%$1,150
June ‘21Care and Counseling91%$1,100
July ‘21Prevent-Ed100%$1,250
August ‘21Room at the Inn100%$1,150
September ‘21Hero Fund USA95%$1,150
October ‘21Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support86%$1,150
November ‘21Madison County Child Advocacy Center86%$1,000
December ‘21Leaps of Love74%$950
January ‘22Bennett Project71%$850
February ‘22Bailey Foundation80%$900

