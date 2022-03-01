4 Degree Guarantee Charities
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
|Month
|Charity
|Accuracy
|Donation
|Jan ‘20
|Do the Right Thing
|91%
|$1,150
|Feb ‘20
|Ability
|95%
|$1,100
|March ‘20
|Annie’s Hope
|71%
|$850
|April ‘20
|Alive, Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments
|73%
|$900
|May ‘20
|All Nanna’s Kids Closet
|86%
|$1,050
|June ‘20
|Gateway Tykes of Trykes
|86%
|$1,000
|July ‘20
|National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis
|87%
|$1,100
|August ‘20
|Atlas Youth Outreach
|100%
|$1,100
|September ‘20
|Pooper Troopers
|100%
|$1,100
|October ‘20
|St. Louis B-Works
|96%
|$1,200
|November ‘20
|Marygrove
|85%
|$950
|December ‘20
|Our Lady’s Inn
|75%
|$1,000
|January ‘21
|Books for STL Kids
|95%
|$1,150
|Feb ‘21
|St. Louis Children’s Choirs
|85%
|$950
|March ‘21
|Illinois Center for Autism
|86%
|$1,050
|April ‘21
|Gateway 180
|95%
|$1,150
|May ‘21
|Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services
|100%
|$1,150
|June ‘21
|Care and Counseling
|91%
|$1,100
|July ‘21
|Prevent-Ed
|100%
|$1,250
|August ‘21
|Room at the Inn
|100%
|$1,150
|September ‘21
|Hero Fund USA
|95%
|$1,150
|October ‘21
|Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support
|86%
|$1,150
|November ‘21
|Madison County Child Advocacy Center
|86%
|$1,000
|December ‘21
|Leaps of Love
|74%
|$950
|January ‘22
|Bennett Project
|71%
|$850
|February ‘22
|Bailey Foundation
|80%
|$900
