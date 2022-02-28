Woman shot when fight inside Delmar Loop bowling alley continued outside

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot when a fight inside a Delmar Loop bowling alley spilled onto the street Sunday night.

St. Louis Police said an altercation started in the Pin-Up Bowl in the 6100 block of Delmar Blvd. just before midnight. The altercation continued outside in front of the business and a small fight broke out, during which multiple people started shooting at each other.

While officers were on scene investigating, they received a call about a woman who was shot in the back during the incident. She was listed in stable condition.

Police reported several business and vehicles were also damaged by the gunfire.

