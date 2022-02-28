Woman pleads guilty in stabbing death of man, toddler in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - A 25-year-old woman pleaded guilty Monday to several charges in connection with the stabbing death of her boyfriend’s uncle and 22-month-old cousin that occurred in February 2018.

Onyai Turner pleaded guilty to six felonies, including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Her then-boyfriend, Traveon Sims, was sentenced to life in prison in July 2021.

The attack happened at a home in the 12400 block of Marine on February 15, 2018. Police say one of the victims was hit with a hammer; Malcolm Mathis II, 33, and Malcolm Mathis, III, 22 months, were killed. A 4-year-old girl and her 57-year-old great aunt were also stabbed. Sims later admitted to his role in the attack.

Turner is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.

