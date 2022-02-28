Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty in stabbing death of man, toddler in Maryland Heights

Traveon Sims (left) Onyai Turner (right) have both pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of...
Traveon Sims (left) Onyai Turner (right) have both pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of Sims' uncle and 22-month-old cousin that happened in Maryland Heights(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - A 25-year-old woman pleaded guilty Monday to several charges in connection with the stabbing death of her boyfriend’s uncle and 22-month-old cousin that occurred in February 2018.

Onyai Turner pleaded guilty to six felonies, including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Her then-boyfriend, Traveon Sims, was sentenced to life in prison in July 2021.

The attack happened at a home in the 12400 block of Marine on February 15, 2018. Police say one of the victims was hit with a hammer; Malcolm Mathis II, 33, and Malcolm Mathis, III, 22 months, were killed. A 4-year-old girl and her 57-year-old great aunt were also stabbed. Sims later admitted to his role in the attack.

Turner is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lamar Catchings
Family remembers son who died of undiagnosed Leukemia in St. Louis County Jail, three years later
Lamar Catchings
Family remembers son who died of undiagnosed Leukemia in St. Louis County Jail, three years late
Price of beef rising
Small businesses grapple with rising meat, dairy prices
Xaiver Ensor
Missing fourth-grader from North County school found safe
Residents in East St. Louis say they were not told about a plan for a solar farm in their city...
East St. Louis residents frustrated with lack of transparency with incoming solar plant