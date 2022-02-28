Advertisement

Tuesday marks one year since the first COVID vaccine in St. Louis

Tuesday marks one year since the first person received the Coronavirus vaccine in the St. Louis area.
Feb. 28, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been one year since the first person outside of a clinical trial received the coronavirus vaccine in the St. Louis Area.

Mercy Hospital was the first to get the vaccines followed by Barnes Jewish Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital shortly after.

Since then 8.8 million people in Illinois have gotten at least one dose of the shot and 3.6 million people in Missouri got one dose.

