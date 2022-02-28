Trucker’s Convoy on its way to the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A convoy of truckers will make their way to the St. Louis area starting Monday.

Initially, the movement was to fight against vaccine mandates, now the truckers just want lawmakers in Washington D.C. to listen to them. The people’s convoy will have a rally in St. Robert Monday and end the day in Sullivan, Mo.

They will be making their way through the St. Louis area Tuesday. Over the weekend one group passed through southeastern Missouri. The group is making its way to Washington D.C.

“The people who organized this do not condone going into Washington D.C. and parking in front of the White House or anything like that,” said Dave Choquette, trucker. “They want it to be peaceful, easy, mellow, just make a statement.”

Illinois State Police have issued warnings about the protest saying there could be traffic delays.

