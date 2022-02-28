Advertisement

Trucker’s Convoy on its way to the St. Louis area

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A convoy of truckers will make their way to the St. Louis area starting Monday.

Initially, the movement was to fight against vaccine mandates, now the truckers just want lawmakers in Washington D.C. to listen to them. The people’s convoy will have a rally in St. Robert Monday and end the day in Sullivan, Mo.

They will be making their way through the St. Louis area Tuesday. Over the weekend one group passed through southeastern Missouri. The group is making its way to Washington D.C.

“The people who organized this do not condone going into Washington D.C. and parking in front of the White House or anything like that,” said Dave Choquette, trucker. “They want it to be peaceful, easy, mellow, just make a statement.”

Illinois State Police have issued warnings about the protest saying there could be traffic delays.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alderman Joe Vaccaro
Pulled over alderman says dash-cam, body video shows SLMPD officer acted inappropriately during traffic stop
Pulled over alderman says dash-cam, body video shows SLMPD officer acted inappropriately during traffic stop
Small businesses grapple with rising meat, dairy prices
Price of beef rising
Small businesses grapple with rising meat, dairy prices
Xaiver Ensor
Missing fourth-grader from North County school found safe