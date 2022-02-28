Advertisement

St. Louis ranks in the top 20 for the most fun cities in America

You might be surprised at what cities St. Louis ranked higher than for the most fun towns in the country.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to WalletHub, St. Louis has taken the 20th spot for 2021′s most fun cities in America.

You might ask, what makes a city fun? WalletHub defines a fun city as one that packs a little bit of fun for everyone. Whether that be roller coasters, new restaurants, or even video games, you have to have it all.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends over $2,900 on entertainment per year. WalletHub helped Americans find the cities with the most variety of fun while still being cost effective.

More than 180 U.S. cities were compared based on 65 key metrics, ranging from fitness centers to movie costs to average open hours of breweries. St. Louis ranked pretty high on that list.

