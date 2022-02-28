Register Now for Laura’s Run 4 Kids

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Lace up your running and walking shoes, St. Louis, it is time to get ready for the fifth annual Laura’s Run 4 Kids benefiting The Little Bit Foundation!

KMOV anchor and News 4 Great Day host Laura Hettiger will once again team up with the local non-profit to promote health and wellness while raising money for St. Louis area students. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 23 along the Riverfront in downtown St. Louis starting at 8 a.m. If you can’t make it in person, there is a virtual option for the 5K and 1-mile fun run.

