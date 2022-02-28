OSHA investigating after 6 killed in Amazon warehouse collapse

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the deadly collapse at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville.

OSHA told News 4 they’ve had compliance officers at the complex since Saturday. The organization has six months to complete their investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties if violations are found.

Families of the victims are searching for answers on what safety procedures were in place when the storms came. Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, confirmed there was a storm shelter in the warehouse on the north side of the building. She described the windowless shelter as a safe area for people to be. The six victims were not there.

“That is where the vast majority of our employees and partners went and we speculate again, it was because of the work that they were doing at the time, they congregated on the southern side of the facility,” Nantel said in a Monday morning press conference.

Questions about Amazon’s phone policy has been brought up as well. For years, Amazon has required workers to leave their phone in a locker or cars before work. Now because of the pandemic, the policy has changed.

“Yes, employees are allowed to have cell phones inside the facility. There’s no prohibition against that,” said Nantel. “There are rules around what they’re allowed to do with those cell phones obviously because safety is the most important thing.”

Amazon also said that its leaders in Edwardsville sent alerts and gave warning after the National Weather Service issued a warning. The company added that every employee goes through emergency preparedness training.

When asked if they were aware of an investigation, Nantel said they were not but would welcome it.

Earlier in the press conference Governor Pritzker vowed a thorough investigation.

“We are ensuring that there is a full understanding to these individuals in their final moments to make sure that all Illinoisans make it home safe at the end of their shifts,” Pritzker said.

State Representative Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, released a statement after the OSHA investigation was announced:

“I am pleased to hear that OSHA will be investigating the safety practices at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville. I urge OSHA to conduct a timely and thorough investigation of the facility, including a complete audit of the building codes, building materials and code enforcement in the facility. This information will not only help families and workers get answers about Friday’s tragedy, but it will also help inform how we can reform our codes and policies around warehouse safety to help prevent tragedies like this in the future. While storms can be unpredictable, we need to do everything we can to protect people who may find themselves stuck at work during severe weather. Thank you to OSHA for acting quickly on this matter. Our community looks forward to receiving answers.”

