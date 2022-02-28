Advertisement

Man hit by car and killed on I-55 in Fairmont City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST
FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly accident on Interstate 55/70 in the Fairmont city area.

Troopers said a man was in the southbound lanes of I-55 when a driver hit him. Three people in that car were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the pedestrian died at the scene.

The interstate was down to one lane between Route 111 and Route 203 for several hours overnight.

