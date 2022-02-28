A local business owner is bridging the gap between coffee and Black people in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On the final day of Black History Month, we take a close look a billion-dollar industry, one that has a lot of history and connection to Black people.

Jason Wilson, the owner of Northwest Coffee Company, is a local business owner who showed us how he is bridging the gap between coffee and Black people in St. Louis. “My interest in it was I wanted to open up coffee shops on the north side of St. Louis,” he said.

What attracted him to the industry was traveling to China and seeing how globalized coffee was. It was then he started doing research on its origin.

“Through the transatlantic slave trade and routes that’s how you got Black folks and coffee in these places that now grow coffee,” Wilson said. This made him want to strengthen the connection between black people and the billion-dollar industry.

Breaking barriers, today he is one of the only black roasters in the St. Louis area. But getting more people like him into the roasting side of coffee is still a struggle.

“People do what they see so if you see your parents or someone in your community wanting to be a rapper then people end up wanting to be rappers,” Wilson exclaimed.

The barriers of entry are also difficult to overcome time, cost, experience, and race is the last component. He says the solution is awareness and supporting black businesses, which he has seen more of recently.

Wilson has seen a 15 percent increase in Black customers. He wants to continue to educate on the contributions Black people have made in his industry and inspire through his art. Bridging gaps and building more connections among the entire community, connections that may have not been there before.

“The coffee trumps Jason Wilson owning it, but what’s cool is when they find out they’re like oh now I have someone I can provide a product that is a one it’s not inferior,” Wilson said. “We are top dog.”

