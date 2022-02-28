Assistant principal accused of stealing dog that showed up at middle school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An assistant principal is accused of stealing a dog.

Court documents state that Alexandra Krinski, 39, was charged with stealing an animal, a Class E Felony.

“While this fortunately is not a case involving violence against a person or an animal, a dog is a family member for most people, so we take these matters seriously,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

According to Chesterfield police, an 8-year-old German Shepherd who frequently escaped from her yard on Fox Chapel Lane in Clarkson Valley would visit Crestview Middle School, where Krinski is an assistant principal. In December 2021, Krinski took the dog to a veterinarian after finding her at the school. The dog was microchipped, and its owner was contacted to pick up the dog. When Krinski met with the dog’s owner she reportedly said she liked the dog.

On January 3, the dog once again was found at the middle school and her owners were contacted. A short time after being told the dog was there, the owner got a text message telling them the dog had been “let go,” court documents state. The dog’s owners were suspicious and stayed near the school to see if the dog turned up.

During the afternoon, Krinski was allegedly seen driving away from the school with the dog inside her Subaru Forester. The dog’s owner followed the vehicle to Eureka and saw the dog being taken inside by Krinski, according to police. When Eureka police arrived at the home, they found the dog.

