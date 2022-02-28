Accenture Federal Services launches St. Louis apprenticeship program with Gov. Parson in attendance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor Mike Parson was in St. Louis Tuesday for the launch of Accenture Federal Services Apprenticeship Program.

Accenture Federal Services held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new St. Louis Advanced Technology Center (ATC) in St. Louis County. At the event, the company announced an apprenticeship and apprenticeship-in-training (AIT) program, which will be headquartered at the ATC.

Left to Right: Molly Ketcham / AFS Managing Director of Strategic Planning & Business Operations Dr. Charles Rehm / Mayor, Town and Country, MO Mike Kehoe / Lt. Governor of Missouri Michael Parson / Governor of Missouri John Goodman / AFS CEO Dr. Sam Page / St. Louis County Executive Carolyn Seward / CEO, Family Workforce Centers of America Jason Hall / CEO Greater St. Louis Inc. Ali Bokhari / AFS ATC Center Network Lead (Kmov)

“Accenture Federal Services is proud to announce this next phase of our investment in St. Louis to train and hire exceptional talent and deliver mission-critical work at the heart of the country’s national priorities,” said AFS CEO, John Goodman. “With this ribbon-cutting to officially open the ATC Center and launch our St. Louis apprenticeship program, AFS is expanding access to digital economy jobs for diverse constituencies, including underserved communities, early career and second career people, veterans, and military spouses.”

Governor Parson believes the new program will help keep homegrown talent in the Show-Me State.

“Missouri is a national leader in apprenticeships, and we are happy to see Accenture Federal Services launching its very own apprenticeship program right here in the St. Louis area,” Governor Parson said. “This will provide hundreds of Missourians with the opportunity to gain a new skill and a good-paying job in our growing technology industry. We look forward to AFS’s continued success in Missouri.

Specifically, AFS’ one-year, salaried apprenticeship program offers community college graduates, veterans, and other constituencies immersive on-the-job training, professional learning and development, and the opportunity of a full-time career at AFS. Through a partnership with St. Louis County and the Family and Workforce Centers of America, the 12-week AIT program offers a pathway into the apprenticeship program. Apprentices-in-training earn a wage while gaining collaborative, hands-on learning and valuable on-the-job workforce experience.

“Promoting inclusive growth is the centerpiece of our efforts to grow the St. Louis region. Accenture Federal Services is taking a leadership role in that effort by bringing 1,400 new jobs and launching this apprenticeship program to skill and upskill talent and power our technology sector,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “Our thanks to Accenture Federal Services for investing and growing in St. Louis, helping to advance the goals of the STL 2030 Jobs Plan.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.