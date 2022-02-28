9 Mile Garden offers new line up for 2022 food truck season
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, the 9 Mile Garden will welcome back local foodies for the 2022 food garden season.
Over 30 local businesses will offer unique cuisines seven days a week for lunch and dinner.
“We’re beyond excited to kick off the 2022 season,” said Brian Hardesty, Managing Partner of 9 Mile Garden. “The food trucks are ready to serve delicious local food, the Canteen has new cocktails and beer offerings lined up, and 9 Mile has even bigger, better events for visitors of all ages to enjoy this year. We have a lot of great announcements coming up.”
Here is the full lineup:
- Doggie Mac’s
- Daddy O’s Cheesesteaks
- Supersmokers
- Wok N Roll
- Zias
- Mothers on Wheels
- Truck Norris
- Spud Shack
- Farmtruk
- Red Dirt Revival
- Truckeria Del Valle
- Essentially Fries
- Guerrilla Street Food
- Clara B’s
- Cluck Oink Moo
- Cheese Shack
- Zacchi
- Dynamic Dishes
- Picture Perfect Panini
- Wayno’s
- Doughboys
- Seoul Taco
- Quesa Don’s
- Lion’s Choice
- Fire & Ice Cream
- Pete’s Pops
- Scoops
- Sparta Wings
- Sweet Side
- Taste D Burger.
