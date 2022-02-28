Advertisement

9 Mile Garden offers new line up for 2022 food truck season

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, the 9 Mile Garden will welcome back local foodies for the 2022 food garden season.

Over 30 local businesses will offer unique cuisines seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

“We’re beyond excited to kick off the 2022 season,” said Brian Hardesty, Managing Partner of 9 Mile Garden. “The food trucks are ready to serve delicious local food, the Canteen has new cocktails and beer offerings lined up, and 9 Mile has even bigger, better events for visitors of all ages to enjoy this year. We have a lot of great announcements coming up.”

Here is the full lineup:

  • Doggie Mac’s
  • Daddy O’s Cheesesteaks
  • Supersmokers
  • Wok N Roll
  • Zias
  • Mothers on Wheels
  • Truck Norris
  • Spud Shack
  • Farmtruk
  • Red Dirt Revival
  • Truckeria Del Valle
  • Essentially Fries
  • Guerrilla Street Food
  • Clara B’s
  • Cluck Oink Moo
  • Cheese Shack
  • Zacchi
  • Dynamic Dishes
  • Picture Perfect Panini
  • Wayno’s
  • Doughboys
  • Seoul Taco
  • Quesa Don’s
  • Lion’s Choice
  • Fire & Ice Cream
  • Pete’s Pops
  • Scoops
  • Sparta Wings
  • Sweet Side
  • Taste D Burger.

