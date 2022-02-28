9 Mile Garden offers new line up for 2022 food truck season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, the 9 Mile Garden will welcome back local foodies for the 2022 food garden season.

Over 30 local businesses will offer unique cuisines seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

“We’re beyond excited to kick off the 2022 season,” said Brian Hardesty, Managing Partner of 9 Mile Garden. “The food trucks are ready to serve delicious local food, the Canteen has new cocktails and beer offerings lined up, and 9 Mile has even bigger, better events for visitors of all ages to enjoy this year. We have a lot of great announcements coming up.”

Here is the full lineup:

Doggie Mac’s

Daddy O’s Cheesesteaks

Supersmokers

Wok N Roll

Zias

Mothers on Wheels

Truck Norris

Spud Shack

Farmtruk

Red Dirt Revival

Truckeria Del Valle

Essentially Fries

Guerrilla Street Food

Clara B’s

Cluck Oink Moo

Cheese Shack

Zacchi

Dynamic Dishes

Picture Perfect Panini

Wayno’s

Doughboys

Seoul Taco

Quesa Don’s

Lion’s Choice

Fire & Ice Cream

Pete’s Pops

Scoops

Sparta Wings

Sweet Side

Taste D Burger.

