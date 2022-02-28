Advertisement

67 animals find their forever home, thanks to the Metro East Humane Society

Briar, the paralyzed kitten found her forever home Black Friday.
Briar, the paralyzed kitten found her forever home Black Friday.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- The Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) found over 60 fur babies their forever homes.

“Our Black Friday adoption event is a favorite among all MEHS staff,” said Anne Schmidt, Metro East Humane Society Executive director.

In addition, a generous donor sponsored adoption fees on any remaining animals. Eight additional animals found homes.

One of the most heartfelt adoptions happened during the long event. Briar, a paralyzed kitten who was rescued in early 2021 found her forever home. She was adopted by a woman with another paralyzed cat that will keep her company.

Now that the event is over, MEHS is back to work filling their shelters again. Today is Giving Tuesday, which encourages people to give back to nonprofit organizations.

If you are interested, click here

