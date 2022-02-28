Advertisement

21-year-old arrested after woman found shot to death inside car

Second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges have been filed against 21-year-old Claytiana Bolar.(St. Louis City Police)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 21-year-old woman is facing murder charges after a woman was killed in north St. Louis Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., a woman in her 20s was found shot to death inside a car in the 5100 block of Greer Ave. As detectives were investigating, a suspect returned to the scene, according to police.

Second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges were later filed against 21-year-old Claytiana Bolar.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

