2022 Fish Fry List

Several St. Louis-area organizations will be holding Lenten Fish Frys this year. To get a Fish Fry added to the list, email the information to Share@KMOV.com.

AmVets Post 42: 690 Joachim Avenue in Herculaneum. Drive-thru only 12-6 p.m. Delivery is available for a 2 dinner minimum by calling 636-479-4040.

Assumption-Mattese Parish: 4709 Mattis Rd. in St. Louis will offer indoor dining, carryout and pre-order curbside pickup this year. Diners can pre-order online at AssumptionFishFry.org between 4:30- 7 p.m.

Epiphany Of Our Lord: The fish fry on March 4 will be carryout only, but they hope to provide dine in as an option soon. Click here to order.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church: 505 Fountains Parkway in Fairview Heights. Dine in and carry out only. No online orders accepted. Click here for menu.

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church: Pre-orders will be accepted Saturday through Thursday. Click here to order. The church is at 1910 Serbian Drive.

Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church: 8866 Pardee Road in St. Louis. Open every Friday during Lent from 4-7 p.m.

Queen of All Saints Fish Fry: Located at 6603 Christopher in St. Louis and will hold fish fries on Fridays during Lent except Good Friday. Order can be placed online here for pickup between 4 and 7 p.m.

St. Cecilia Parish: Famous for their original Mexican fish fry, the church and school traditionally draws huge crowds for their events. Due to the pandemic, they are taking online orders for curbside pickup at 5418 Louisiana Avenue. You can order here: http://stceciliaparishstl.org/fish-fry/

St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church: 15642 Clayton Road in Ellisville. March 4-April 8 from 4-7 p.m. every Friday. Click here for more information.

St. Henry Catholic Church: 5315 W. Main Street in Belleville. Carryout only. Click here for information.

