15 arrested during Mardi Gras weekend in St. Louis City

The cold didn't stop large crowds from enjoying the Mardi Gras celebrations across St. Louis...
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The cold didn’t stop large crowds from enjoying the Mardi Gras celebrations across St. Louis City this weekend.

Parades and St. Louisans flocked to enjoy the excitement in Soulard but police did arrest 15 people.

Ten of those arrests were for minor in possession while the other five incidents ranged from general peace disturbance, urinating in public, unlawful use of a weapon, felony warrants, and trespassing/destruction of private property.

