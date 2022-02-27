$10K reward offered in search for missing St. Clair County woman

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- The family of a missing St. Clair County woman continues searching for leads months after she disappeared.

Beverly Logan was reported to be last seen on Jan. 26 in Warrenton, Missouri, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Logan’s family. Authorities said Logan’s family hasn’t heard from her since.

St. Clair County deputies reported that Logan went with a male friend to a house in Warrenton. Deputies said the people at the home confirmed that both Logan and the male friend were there.

“We’re trying to obviously locate him as well, but he’s not directly involved in anything at this point, so I don’t really want to throw his name out there,” Cpt. Bruce Fleshren with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this year.

Fleshren said Logan left town in her blue Nissan Versa with Alabama license plates that read CH1006.

“She left Belleville with that car. I can’t confirm that they are still in that car,” Fleshren previously said.

Logan’s close friend Chelsea Chapman organized a prayer service for Logan after she went missing. She said she and Logan grew up in the Lincolnshire neighborhood.

“Every day is a constant struggle. We’re counting the days everyday,” Chapman said. “We just want to know anything. We have no idea, that’s why we’re just desperately asking the public-anybody-to just reach out to us if you know anything, anonymously. I’ve been knowing her since I was 4 years old. We have over two decades of memories. She has daughters. She always stays in contact with her mom. With her cousins. With either myself...somebody.”

In August, Fleshren sent out a missing person flyer that stated a $10,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

A missing person poster for Beverly Logan. (St. Clair County Sheriff's Department)

If you know any information or have seen Beverly Logan in the past few weeks, call your local law enforcement agency. You can also call the St. Clair County Investigative Unit at 618-825-5204.

