Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man pleads guilty to killing man, wounded another at Liquor Doctor in Berkeley

Gibson
Gibson(St. Louis County Police)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) - The man charged in connection with a 2022 double shooting in Berkeley has pleaded guilty.

Devon Gibson, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and six other felony counts in connection to the Feb. 25, 2022 shooting. He pleaded guilty the day his trial was set to begin in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

According to investigators, Gibson arrived at the Liquor Doctor in a 2019 Altima at 10 p.m. the night of the shooting and pulled up next to 21-year-old Cincere Ford’s car. Surveillance video shows him allegedly shooting the car, killing Ford and injuring the passenger.

Gibson admitted to firing the shots that killed Ford and injured the passenger, court documents state. As a convicted felon, authorities said it was illegal for Gibson to have a gun.

Gibson’s sentencing was set for July 25.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
Person charged in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that injured eight
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

Latest News

Investigators identified the man circled as Eric Harrower, of Jefferson County
Jefferson County man charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Riots
The inside of a Salvation Army Cooling Center in St. Louis
How to find a cooling center near you
Man charged with firing gun in Walmart parking lot in Ferguson
California man disguised methamphetamine in toys intended for children that were mailed to the Metro East, investigators say