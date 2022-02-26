Man pleads guilty to killing man, wounded another at Liquor Doctor in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) - The man charged in connection with a 2022 double shooting in Berkeley has pleaded guilty.

Devon Gibson, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and six other felony counts in connection to the Feb. 25, 2022 shooting. He pleaded guilty the day his trial was set to begin in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

According to investigators, Gibson arrived at the Liquor Doctor in a 2019 Altima at 10 p.m. the night of the shooting and pulled up next to 21-year-old Cincere Ford’s car. Surveillance video shows him allegedly shooting the car, killing Ford and injuring the passenger.

Gibson admitted to firing the shots that killed Ford and injured the passenger, court documents state. As a convicted felon, authorities said it was illegal for Gibson to have a gun.

Gibson’s sentencing was set for July 25.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.