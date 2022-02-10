Man, 62, dies months after assault, attempted robbery at Gravois Plaza

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who was assaulted during an attempted robbery in the Tower Grove South neighborhood in February has passed away.

Nak Ho Kim, 62, of Chesterfield, suffered “traumatic injuries” during an assault and attempted robbery at Gravois Plaza in the 3500 block of Bamberger Ave. around 5 p.m., on February 9, St. Louis police said. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition with death being imminent. He died at a hospice care facility on December 12, police say. The next day, his death was ruled a homicide due to blunt-force trauma to the head.

The suspect ran off after the crime, according to police. The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

