ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up will take place January 16-18, 2021 and be completely online.
While this year's Winter Warm-Up may look different than in year's past, we trust you will enjoy the opportunity to interact with players and alumni virtually, purchase autographed baseballs as well as personalized items and bid on autographed memorabilia or special experiences - all from the comfort of your own home!
Winter Warm-Up is the largest fundraising effort organized by Cardinals Care and all proceeds will help further the foundation's mission of caring for kids.
