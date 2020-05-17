ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - All lanes of eastbound I-44 just south of the Arch were closed Saturday afternoon due to an accident.
The accident happened just after 2:00 p.m. MoDOT said.
Another accident happened at I-44 near 7th Street a few minutes earlier. MoDOT says one lane of westbound traffic was closed.
Both accidents were later cleared.
