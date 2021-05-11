Chance Singleton, 17, of Granite City, is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Dasani Stewart, 20, of Alton, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.