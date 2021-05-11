ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Two suspects are accused of shooting and killing a man, and wounding another victim during a fight in Alton on May 2.
Chance Singleton, 17, of Granite City, is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Dasani Stewart, 20, of Alton, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
The two are accused of shooting two people during a fight around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of E. Elm Street in Alton on May 2. DeAdre Brewster, of Alton, later died from his injuries. Another victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Singleton is being held by the Alton Police Department on a $2 million bond. Stewart is being on held on a $500,000 bond.
