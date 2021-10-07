ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in south St. Louis Thursday morning.
First responders were called to Gravois Avenue and De Volsey Street around 9:40 a.m. The pedestrian, believed by police to be a man, was pronounced dead the scene.
The car that hit the pedestrian drove off following the incident. A description of the vehicle has not been released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.