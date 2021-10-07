Hit-and-Run in South St. Louis 10/07/21

Police on scene of a fatal hit-and-run at Gravois Avenue and De Volsey Street on Oct. 7, 2021.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in south St. Louis Thursday morning. 

First responders were called to Gravois Avenue and De Volsey Street around 9:40 a.m. The pedestrian, believed by police to be a man, was pronounced dead the scene. 

The car that hit the pedestrian drove off following the incident. A description of the vehicle has not been released by police. 

