Investigation underway after retired priest found with suspected child porn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Archdiocese of St. Louis says a retired priest was discovered viewing what was believed to be child pornography.

The Archdiocese says the situation, which they were first notified about on August 24, was immediately reported to law enforcement, who then seized the retired priest’s computer. The incident was also reported to the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis says they are cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

Anyone who has a report of abuse involving a member of the clergy or other church personnel is urged to contact the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-392-3738 and police, the Archdiocese of St. Louis wrote in a statement. They also said concerns can be directed to Sandra Price, the Executive Director of the archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection, at 314-792-7271.

Last week, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said the Archdiocese of St. Louis had agreed to open their files for an investigation into potential clergy abuse.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved