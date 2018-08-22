St. Louis officer charged with assault after allegedly breaking man's jaw with flashlight

Officer Adam Feaman is charged with assault in the second-degree and armed criminal action. (Credit: Jeremy Brown)

Charges have been filed against a St. Louis City police officer after he allegedly struck a suspect with a flashlight, breaking his jaw.

In the probable cause statement, Officer Adam Feaman is charged with assault in the second-degree and armed criminal action for events that occurred on August 14, 2017 in Downtown St. Louis.

Jamal White, an African-American man, was the man allegedly assaulted by Officer Feaman last August. White filed a federal lawsuit against Feaman this past April claiming he was, “not armed” and “was not presenting a physical threat,” according to the lawsuit. White's lawsuit against Officer Feaman is still active. White is being represented by attorney Jermaine Wooten.

According to the lawsuit filed by White, the incident started with a call to police about a car causing a noise disturbance. Jamal White’s car was parked at his home when police arrived to the scene of the call. Police started towing the vehicle when White came out of his home to ask why.

Video captured by a bystander shows the incident unfold. Wooten confirms to News 4 that his client, White, is the man in the video. Seen in the video, White takes blows to the face and the back of the head from a flashlight.

According to Wooten, White’s jaw was wired shut for two months.

Wooten says using a flashlight like Feaman did is a violation of department policy.

Feaman was hired in 2002 as a civilian recruit and was made an officer in 2004.

Officer Adam Feaman has been suspended police said.

The police department released the following statement:

On August 22, 2018, the Metropolitan Police Department was notified by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office that warrants were issued for Assault 2nd Degree, and Armed Criminal Action, against Adam Feaman. The Metropolitan Police Department immediately suspended Feaman from the police force on August 22, 2018. The Metropolitan Police Department fully cooperated with this investigation and is committed to ensuring the men and women of our Department are held to the highest standards. The Department will continue to be vigorous in our efforts to uphold these standards and hold any persons whose actions may compromise the integrity of the organization accountable.

