Local volunteers build dream playground within 6 hours for North County kids

Volunteers gathered Saturday to build a playground, in just six hours, for students at a local elementary school in North County.

With help from Pacific Life Foundation, Edward Jones, Riverview Gardens School District, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis and KaBOOM!, an empty lot was transformed into a "kid-designed" playground for students at Highland Elementary.

The playground was brought to life after local kids submitted drawings of their dream playground in May. This project has been in the works for a year.

The drawings included a triple racer slide, monorail, lily pads and a map of the United States.

"It allows them to go back to class and be refocused and ensure the academics is the main key and this allows them to be able to run that energy off but also play allows students to be able to interact with one another, build social skills," said Riverview Gardens School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Spurgeon.

After a soft rubber surface has been placed down, the playground will be open for the kids and community to enjoy.

This is the 9th playground built between the Pacific Life Foundation and KaBOOM!.

