Neighbors rescue child from South City house fire through window

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
The St. Louis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that broke out in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon. (Credit: St. Louis Fire Department) The St. Louis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that broke out in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon. (Credit: St. Louis Fire Department)
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

The St. Louis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that broke out in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Crews were sent out to the 1400 block of Graham about a fire at an occupied one-story brick house. When firefighter arrived smoke was coming from the home.

According to a tweet sent out by the St. Louis Fire Department: Battalion 3 reports searches were negative. Companies have water on the fire, overhauling and ventilation is ongoing.

Officials say neighbors rescued a child, both sustaining injuries. Crews say they escaped the fire through a broken window.
EMS is on scene assessing their injuries.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

