Neighbors rescue child from South City house fire through window

The St. Louis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that broke out in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon. (Credit: St. Louis Fire Department)

The St. Louis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that broke out in south St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Crews were sent out to the 1400 block of Graham about a fire at an occupied one-story brick house. When firefighter arrived smoke was coming from the home.

According to a tweet sent out by the St. Louis Fire Department: Battalion 3 reports searches were negative. Companies have water on the fire, overhauling and ventilation is ongoing.

Battalion 3 reports: Searches negative. Companies have water on the #fire; overhauling & ventilation ongoing. Neighbors #rescued minor child. Both injured escaping fire through a broken window; #EMS assessing. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/0tZyPeKbDY — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 16, 2018

Officials say neighbors rescued a child, both sustaining injuries. Crews say they escaped the fire through a broken window.

EMS is on scene assessing their injuries.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved