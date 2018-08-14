Woman says landlord won't repair leak that brings raw sewage into her apartment

Raw sewage seeping through drywall is the reality Ly’neisha Edmonds has been dealing with for more than a month at her apartment on Bunkum Road in East Saint Louis.

“I’m angry because I got small kids,” said Edmonds.

She says in early July, sewage from the unit above hers began leaking into her bathroom.

Wanting it fixed, she called for repairs that never came.

The only thing Edmonds says maintenance has touched is removing the drywall, but the leak is still a problem.

“That makes me upset,” said Edmonds.

News 4 reached out to the owner of the property, who didn’t want to go on camera but sent her painter to answer questions about a plumbing situation.

He says the delay is a result of bad timing, claiming Edmonds isn’t home when maintenance arrives.

However, after News 4 got involved, the landlord did send a plumber to Edmonds' apartment.

The East Saint Louis Health District and the Code Enforcement say they are going to look into this issue.

