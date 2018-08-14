2 women found dead in St. Louis home after hydrogen cyanide detected

The 3100 block of Whittier Street after 2 women were found dead Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two women were found dead in a north St. Louis home Tuesday after firefighters received a call to the 3100 block of Whittier Street.

One of the women’s boyfriends discovered their bodies shortly after 9 a.m., and once firefighters investigated the home, they found elevated levels of hydrogen cyanide.

The gas can be caused by burning plastics or a mixture of household chemicals.

Investigators are still determining the origin of the gas, but the deaths are currently being considered accidental.